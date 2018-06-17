by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 4:00 AM
If there is one thing all MTV reality shows have in common it's drama...lots and lots of drama!
Some people might avoid drama but not the stars of every MTV series and that's why we're addicted to each and every one of them.
In fact, we still remember all of the drama that went down on shows like The Hills AKA everything involving Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag. When it comes to the network's current shows, the fights and feuds have definitely been living up to our expectations and we can't stop watching!
Although there isn't an award for "Best Feud" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards (which take place on June 18 AKA tomorrow!) there is a category dedicated to Best Reality Series or Franchise. This category inspired us to look at this year's best MTV shows and all the epic feuds that took place and there were a lot to choose from.
Seriously, there should be an award for this just within the MTV channel family, but until then you can vote for your favorite feud below!
When it comes to drama on an MTV show you can always count on the ladies from Teen Mom OG. During season seven (before she quit the show), Farrah Abraham caused a lot of issues, which is pretty much her go-to move. This season however was different because her actions were not just against her co-stars, but against the producers of the show as well. In fact, she yelled at one producer on more than one occasion calling her "ignorant" and then refused to continue filming.
Another big feud we couldn't help but watch was on Siesta Key. It might only be the first season of this series, but it was full of juicy love triangles and friendship issues.
When it came down to it, drama was high throughout the freshman season of Siesta Key and Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter were always at the center of it. Whether it was arguing over Alex Kompothecras or Garrett Miller, or teaming up with their girls against each other—AKA when Chloe Trautman and Owens revealed they hated Porter (and vice versa)—there was so much anger and fighting between these two. They even got into a physical fight at Trautman's birthday bash and it was intense.
In May, during season eight of Teen Mom 2 Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry got into a big fight about Javi Marroquin and it was exactly what you would've expected from these two. They said mean things because they don't like each other, have dated the same man in the past and feel like the other one doesn't respect them.
There was even a physical altercation when the two were filming the reunion episode, which ended in DeJesus' sister Brittany pulling Lowry's hair on set. Clearly there is a lot of tension between all of these women, even if they aren't currently dating Marroquin.
The fourth and final feud that caught our attention this year was on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After leaving on bad terms back in season two of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick decided to join her old roommates for this reunion season and it was rocky to say the least. In addition to getting called out by both Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenny "JWoww" Farley there were some awkward moments in the house when she first arrived.
Although things did end up being better than they were in the past, the cast members couldn't leave well enough alone and after filming wrapped, Angelina and JWoww got into an Instagram beef. We have a feeling these two just won't ever be friends and that's OK.
When it comes to drama you know MTV shows will always deliver, but which of these feuds was your favorite to watch this year? Vote for your number one feud below!
