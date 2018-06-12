Tariq Trotter kicked off "Jurassic Week" on The Tonight Show in style.

Before Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22, Jimmy Fallon turned it over to Trotter, a.k.a. Black Thought, and asked him to summarize the film franchise.

Backed by The Roots, Trotter recapped the highlights from Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001) and Jurassic World (2015). "Let's start with the first film / I'll tell you what I know/ Hammond is the man, the man that bringing back dinos / He opens up a park, there ain't nobody to veto / The plan to resurrect them with the blood of mosquitos / There's raptors in the kitchen / But I don't wanna spoil it / Just know the lawyer gets eaten on a toilet / This couldn't happen twice, well, yep, I'm afraid so / That means T. Rex makes a quest to San Diego / He goes on a rampage, and the city is so doomed / But here to save the day is none other than Goldblum / Third time's the charm, so get ready for chase scenes / Dr. Grant is back to help William H. Macy / 14 years later, and it's on to the next / They invent a hybrid dino called indominus rex / The boys jump in a gyrosphere, their chances are flimsy / Even though they watch the safety video with Jimmy / So, Claire and Owen Grady getting in on the action / While pterosaurs are flying down and trying to grab them," he rapped. "What have we learned? Well, the kingdom has fallen / And maybe hold it in if nature is callin'."