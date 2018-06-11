Instagram
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True Thompson in a tub!
Khloe Kardashian continues to document every step of her motherhood journey, this time taking to Instagram Stories on Monday evening with a must-see photo of her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl.
The E! reality star holds True in a bath tub, whose little smile indicates she's loving every moment splashing around.
And with the newborn's 2-month birthday right around the corner, KoKo is feeling extra sentimental about True growing up.
"I cannot believe my girl is going to be two months old tomorrow," she tweeted. "Where is the time going but at the same time, every milestone I look forward to! I'm on alert every day to hear her first giggle. I cant wait for the giggles!"
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Over the weekend, Khloe and Tristan made a rare public appearance together at a friend's birthday bash in Cleveland. It marked one of the few times the new parents have been seen together since the NBA star was accused of cheating on his girlfriend of more than a year.
"Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them," a source told E! News exclusively. "Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time."
It's obviously upward and onward for baby True's mom and dad, and even Kris Jenner is giving the rekindled couple her seal of approval.
"I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead," she recently told E! News of the sticky situation. "I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."
Happy early birthday, True!