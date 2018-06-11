The Bachelorette Breaks a Wrist, a Face, and a Heart

A Bunch of Show-Offs

Because these are a bunch of manly men who are very manly, the pampering group date was followed by a football date, where the manly men got a chance to show off their muscles and their sports know-how. Clay, a professional football player, got real into it. Too into it, in fact.

He went a little wild midway through the game, scoring a touchdown and breaking his wrist in the process. He also scored the date rose, which felt a little bit boring honestly. How are we bored with two injuries in one episode?? Is it because the injuries were lame??

Clay's lame injury ended up causing him a conundrum, because his wrist injury required immediate surgery if he wanted to keep playing football, so he had to decide if he should leave or not. He ended up deciding he had to leave (the correct decision), just after Becca was "finally finding the spark" with him.

Apparently, she found so much spark that she cried when Clay left, and cried enough that the previews for next week could convince us that she's so distraught by Clay leaving that she has trouble continuing with the other guys.

That was some spark!

We clearly didn't feel it, but hey, we're still over here thinking about Joe from Chicago, so our hearts might not be fully in this yet. Sorry!