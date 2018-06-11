Survivor's Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos Are Dating

Love is in the air for one memorable Survivor star.

It appears as if Zeke Smith and Nico Santos, known for his role on NBC's Superstore, are dating! The actor confirmed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post shared during L.A.'s Pride festivities. "We're here! We're queer! We're brunching! Getting some after parade nomnoms with my love. Happy Pride Los Angeles!!!" he captioned the snapshot.

In similarly heartfelt social media moments, Santos referred to Smith as his "boyfriend" and "my man."

The lovebirds were first linked back in May, though it wasn't until recently that Santos officially went public with their relationship.