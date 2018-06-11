Survivor's Zeke Smith and Actor Nico Santos Are Dating

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 5:39 PM

Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, GLAAD Media Awards

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Love is in the air for one memorable Survivor star. 

It appears as if Zeke Smith and Nico Santos, known for his role on NBC's Superstore, are dating! The actor confirmed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post shared during L.A.'s Pride festivities. "We're here! We're queer! We're brunching! Getting some after parade nomnoms with my love. Happy Pride Los Angeles!!!" he captioned the snapshot. 

In similarly heartfelt social media moments, Santos referred to Smith as his "boyfriend" and "my man." 

The lovebirds were first linked back in May, though it wasn't until recently that Santos officially went public with their relationship. 

Zeke and Nico kicked off the summer season with a getaway to Palm Springs, and weeks prior posed for photos at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. 

Survivor fans will remember Zeke's involvement in one of the most shocking moments of the show's history, when fellow contestant Jeff Varner outed Smith as transgender to the rest of the contestants—and, subsequently, the world when the episode aired. 

Varner issued an apology to Smith in the aftermath of the scandal. 

"I didn't want to be the 'trans' Survivor player. I wanted to be Zeke the Survivor player," he explained on the reality competition series. "I don't even need a cheerleader because I know I can do whatever I want to do."

We're glad to see Zeke has found his happily ever after! 

