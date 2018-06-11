by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 3:25 PM
Talk about an awww moment!
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proved that he's the dad of the year in his new Instagram post, which shows him feeding girlfriend Lauren Hashian while she nurses their newborn daughter Tiana Gia Johnson.
"Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I'm feddin' mama her dinner. My Pleasure," he captioned the picture.
He continued with a shoutout to other moms saying, "So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things."
The post has gone viral having gained close to 5 million "likes" in less than 24 hours. The actor and wrestler has also received praise from the parenting and breast feeding community.
This is not the first time his parenting skills have gotten attention. In another post with over 10.4 million likes, Johnson announced that he was "proud to bring another strong girl into this world" with a touching letter to his new daughter.
"To my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia—like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," he shared on social media. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear."
He added, "Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck."
The dad often shares tender family moments to his 108 million Instagram followers, proving that it's possible to be an award-winning actor and award-winning dad all at once.
