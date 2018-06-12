Jimmy Fallon's Funniest Moments With Chris Pratt

Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallon Kingdom.

Jimmy Fallon has transformed The Tonight Show into a weeklong tribute to the new movie (which is out next week), and to celebrate we're taking a look back at some of the host's best moments with the movie's biggest star, Chris Pratt.

Pratt has been a somewhat frequent guest on Fallon's shows since his Parks and Recreation days, before he was a major movie star, and has proven time and time again that when you invite Chris Pratt to play a silly game, the game's gonna get more than silly. It's gonna get truly weird.