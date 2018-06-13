Botched is back at it again!

On this week's episode, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif battle one of their hardest cases yet. Their first patient, Sharon, needs their help with her butt. Unlike a lot of previous patients, it's not just for vanity, but she has a growth issue that has severely impacted her life.

"I was born with a tumor on my lower back. Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida, they removed the tumor, and as a result of the surgery, my backside, it started to grow up," she shared.

It may be a complicated procedure, but there is still hope for her yet! "I don't think any plastic surgeon on earth has ever seen this," Dr. Dubrow shares. "To fix this, we have to make incisions all over it…this is a nip tuck like no other."

Lucky for her, she was in great hands and ended up with the butt of her dreams. At the end of the day, it's all about loving the skin you're in. "When I look in the mirror, I see the perfect backside that I've always wanted," Sharon revealed.