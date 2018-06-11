Amy Schumer Shares This Skin-Care Step With Her Dog Tati

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx
Call it newlywed bliss...and great skin care.
Amy Schumer was glowing Sunday night at the 2018 Tony Awards. The I Feel Pretty actress made her first red carpet appearance with husband Chris Fischer at Radio City Music Hall. Amy didn't just look happy—she was radiant in a black Brandon Maxwell dress, featuring a plunging neckline and high slit, and a natural, rosy makeup look, courtesy of Andrea Tiller.
You don't have to be newly married or a bride-to-be to get that same fresh, flirty flush. The makeup artist broke down three tips to help you recreate Amy's look at home, without a glam squad...unless you count your pet as part of your entourage.
Skin Is In: "The best tip I can give you to recreate this fresh look is to properly prep your skin right," Andrea exclusively told E! News. "Make sure your skin is hydrated and well rested. I love using Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Gels ($30) to make sure under the eyes are depuffed and tight. This will give your face a more awake and fresh look, which sets the stage for the rest of the makeup!"
In fact, Amy loved the under-eye patches so much that she posted a pre-glam prep look, with her pup, Tati, getting in on the action.
The makeup artist then applied Vintner's Daughter, the holy grail of face serums, followed by Laura Mercier Foundation Primer, Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation and Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder.
Soft Pastels Are Perfect for Summer: "To give your look a fun pop without being over the top, I love using a soft pastel color over the eyes like I did with Amy. Specially if your dress is black or neutral color to add a fresh fun vibe!" noted Andrea. "Pair this with a soft lip and you are ready for a summer night out!"
The makeup artist used a Caviar Stick in Orchid before applying Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow in Ravissante, a shimmery lilac, across the lids, which she complemented with Nudestix Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Posh.
Don't Forget Your Body: "To make sure that your body matches the face tone and glow, I love using ALLEVEN Colour Shield Hydrating Tinted Protection," recommended the pro. "This will cover up any tan lines and make your body look one tone flawless!"
Because tan lines aren't sexy.
