by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:32 PM
Rose McGowan is speaking out following the death of Anthony Bourdain.
In an open letter, the Citizen Rose activist talks about the acclaimed chef's suicide as well as his relationship with girlfriend Asia Argento. McGowan and close pal Argento are both activists who have made claims against Harvey Weinstein, accusations which Bourdain supported on social media prior to his passing. In Oct. 2017, the New York Times published a story about Weinstein's years of alleged misconduct. In response to the article, Weinstein denied the claims, with his attorney Charles J. Harder telling E! News that the article was "saturated with false and defamatory statements."
McGowan addresses her letter to "fellow humans," and begins by telling readers that Argento is sitting across from her.
"Sitting across from me is the remarkable human and brave survivor, Asia Argento, who has been through more than most could stand, and yet stand she does," the letter reads. "She stood up to her monster rapist and now she has to stand up to yet another monster, suicide. The suicide of her beloved lover and ally, Anthony Bourdain."
E!
McGowan goes on to talk about the couple's relationship and their chemistry.
"When Anthony met Asia, it was instant chemistry. They laughed, they loved and he was her rock during the hardships of this last year," the letter reads.
"Anthony and Asia had a free relationship, they loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established the parameters of their relationship early on," McGowan later states. "Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony. Was. Such a terrible word to write. I've heard from many that the past two years they were together were some of his happiest and that should give us all solace."
Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Wife Breaks Her Silence on His Death With Heartbreaking Message About Their Daughter
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host's passing on Friday, June 8, stating that his cause of death was suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
Argento took to Twitter that same day to mourn the death of her beloved boyfriend.
"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
