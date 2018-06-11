Mystery of IHOP's Name Change to IHOb Is Solved! The B Stands For Burgers

by Jennifer Cullen | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 12:31 PM

The mystery is solved! 

Last week the internet was sent into disarray when beloved breakfast chain IHOP announced it was changing its name to IHOb. Thousands of customers guessed what the letter could stand for, with many settling on "bacon" or "breakfast."

This morning, IHOP's (or should we say IHOb?) Twitter account revealed that the mysterious new letter stands for burgers.

With the letter flip and menu expansion, the restaurant chain hopes to appeal to hungry customers beyond the traditional breakfast hours. Seven Ultimate Steakburgers were added to the menu, meaning you can officially satisfy your IHOP cravings for any meal of the day. 

Photos

Celebrity Foodies

Many poked fun at the name change on Twitter, including Chrissy Teigen, who likened the new name to a "face tattoo," and Wendy's, whose two diss tweets mocking IHOP went viral.

IHOP has offered burgers for the six decades the eatery has been in operation, but have failed to shift their brand beyond just a breakfast establishment. With the name change and viral marketing effort, IHOP can almost guarantee their message has been sent. 

As for pancake lovers, fret not! IHOP's entire breakfast menu is still available, and the name change appears temporary.

