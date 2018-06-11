Avicii Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Avicii has been laid to rest in a private ceremony in Stockholm.

On Sunday, nightclub owner Jesse Waits shared a picture of the program from the service. The program listed the Swedish DJ's birth name, Tim Bergling, as well as the years of his life.

In addition to posting a photo of the program, Waits shared several photos of the two friends together along with a heart emoji.

In May, Avicii's rep confirmed there would be a private funeral for the artist.

News of DJ's death broke on April 20. According to his rep, he was found dead in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old. While the cause of death was not reported, Avicii's family later released a statement that implied he had died from apparent suicide.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," part of the statement read. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most—music.. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."