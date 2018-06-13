Dogs aren't always our best friends.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, Karissa tells the doctors about how a doggy play date turned vicious when a friend's dog bit her face.

"I just remember literally picking up something from the floor and then I remember just being in the ER," Karissa explains.

The paramedics on the scene were able to salvage what was left of Karissa's top lip and transport it to the hospital.

"They had it on ice and the surgeon tried to replace it, but there was so much tissue damage and nerve damage that he couldn't connect it," Karissa says.

Dr. Paul Nassif seems worried that the surgeon didn't do enough to save Karissa's original lip.