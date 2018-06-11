America's Got Talent Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

Boyd, who was born and raised in Sikeston, developed a passion for opera music when he was in middle school. After graduating high school in 1994, Boyd went on to receive a degree in speech communications at Southeast Missouri State University and a degree in music at the University of Missouri—Columbia.

Boyd later attended the New England Conservatory of Music in 2002.

Following his AGT win in 2008, Boyd released an album, My American Dream, in 2009. The album debuted at number three on the Top Classical Albums chart.

In 2012 and 2014, Boyd attempted to secure a seat in the Missouri House of Representatives, but he was defeated.