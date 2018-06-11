Pusha T isn't buying Drake's explanation for his controversial blackface photo.

For those in need of a recap, the two rappers have been trading barbs via verses for years and their ongoing diss track battle reached new heights last month when Pusha T released his new album, Daytona.

On one track in particular called "Infrared," Pusha T was suspected of taking aim at the 31-year-old star when he mentioned Quentin Miller, a rapper long accused of being Drake's alleged ghost writer, and compared Drake and President Donald Trump.

Without missing a beat, Drake quickly dropped "Duppy Freestyle" less than a day later, in which he took aim at Pusha T's drug dealing history and asked to be paid for the publicity he brought his new album.

However, Pusha T wasn't about to let his foe have the final word, so he issued another retort with "The Story of Adidon." As visual criticism, he used a photo of Drake posing in blackface as the cover image for the single.

"Please stop referring to this picture as 'artwork'...I'm not an internet baby, I don't edit images," Pusha T also tweeted in reference to the photo. "This is a REAL picture...these are his truths, see for yourself."