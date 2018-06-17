12 Father-Daughter Duos That Are So Cute We Can Barely Stand It! 

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

John Legend, Luna, Father, Daughter

Happy Father's Day!

As you hang out with your dad or father figure this weekend—ideally with BBQ and tasty desserts—don't forget to celebrate your favorite celeb dads as well.

Even though this holiday is about showering your dad with love, we couldn't help but share a few of our favorite Hollywood dads and their adorable daughters with you this year. 

Seriously, we know it's not called Father-Daughter's Day, but really, wouldn't it be better that way? OK, we're getting a little sidetracked here.

In honor of Father's Day we've rounded up 12 celeb dads who have adorable bonds with their daughter, or daughters, that we can't get enough of.

Their sweet love and all of the even cuter photos together will remind you that this Sunday is all about family and therefore it's time to party, bring some presents for your favorite dad and above all else, call your father!

Warning: these precious father-daughter moments may cause you to ooh and ahh, so be prepared.

Hollywood Dads' First Father's Day 2018

John Legend, Luna, Father, Daughter

John Legend & Luna Stephens

John Legend has had the cutest bond with daughter Luna from the moment she was born. His Instagram is full of special moments of his little girl and even though he now has a son with wife Chrissy Teigen it's clear he will always have a special place in his heart for his first born.

David Beckham, Harper, Father, Daughter

David & Harper Beckham

The former soccer star might have four children with wife Victoria Beckham, but his youngest, daughter Harper, might be his favorite. OK, we know that parents don't have a favorite, but Beckham loves spending time with his only daughter and the feeling is mutual.

Steph Curry, Riley, Ryan, Father, Daughter

Stephen, Ryan & Riley Curry

The Warriors basketball player has double the trouble when it comes to his girls. Even though Riley has made fans of Steph Curry even big supporters of him because of her adorable interviews and dance moves over the years, her little sister Ryan is equally as adorable and Curry has the photos to prove it.

Chris Hemsworth, India Rose, Father, Daughter

Chris & India Rose Hemsworth

The Avengers star will do anything for his baby girl India Rose. He bakes her cakes, plays jump rope with her and takes her out for surf lessons and it's too precious.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Ryan, James & Inez Reynolds

Even though Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively keep their children out of the limelight, the Deadpool star can't help but gush over his little girls James and Ines. "I truly worship [James]," Reynolds has said in the past. "It's terrible. She has me so far wrapped around her finger it's dumb. She says 'dada' and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her."

Jimmy Fallon, Winnie, Father, Daughter

Jimmy, Winnie & Frances Fallon

The Tonight Show host is surrounded by women and he likes it that way. In addition to his oldest Winnie, the comedian has another daughter named Frances. When the talk show host isn't showing his girls around Washington D.C. he's showing off their adorable Halloween costumes to the world and we can't get enough of all of them.

Tom Brady, Vivian, Father, Daughter

Tom & Vivian Brady

The New England Patriots quarterback might have two sons John and Benjamin, but his youngest child, Vivian is the apple of his eye. Sure, he plays football with the boys, but Vivian is his littlest cheerleader and their moments together always pull at our heartstrings.

Thomas Rhett, Willa, Ada James, Father, Daughter

Thomas Rhett, Willa & Ada James Akins

The country singer wasn't exactly prepared to be a father of two under two years old, but he seems to be loving it. In fact, he even amended his hit song, "Life Changes" by adding the line, "now there's Willa and sweet Ada James" that proves he's just the sweetest dad.

Neil Patrick Harris, Harper, Father, Daughter

Neil Patrick Harris & Harper

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka have twins Harper and Gideon together, and although they love their twins equally Harris' bond with his daughter is too sweet not to mention. Plus, she definitely has his sense of style and fun persona as well!

Adam Levine, Dusty Rose, Father, Daughter

Adam & Dusty Rose Levine

The Voice coach might have two little girls now with wife Behati Prinsloo, but his eldest Dusty Rose will always have him wrapped around her finger. She even made a cameo in the latest Maroon 5 video, which just proves she has her dad's heart.

Mark Wahlberg, Ella, Grace, Father, Daughter

Mark, Grace & Ella Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is the father of four and when he's not watching Patriots football with his two boys he's having special dates with his two daughters Ella and Grace. As his oldest and youngest children, these two ladies know how to get their dad's focus and together they are so cute.

Chip Gaines, Emmie, Father, Daughter

Chip, Emmie & Ella Gaines

The Fixer Upper star has four children and one on the way with wife Joanna Gaines, but his girls have a hold on him. Whether it's helping them pull a tooth for the tooth fairy (like he did with Emmie here) or carrying Ella on his shoulders the girls are always getting their father-daughter time in.

