The OGs of the franchise that built Bravo are back, baby!

The cable network just dropped the first trailer for the 13th season (!!) of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and let us tell you, it does not disappoint. Right off the bat, we get a taste of the high drama in store this summer for returning stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd, and, as the clip states, "In the OC, the line between love and hate, between loyalty and betrayal completely disappears."

And that couldn't be clearer than the moments we see between recent besties Vicki and Kelly, who go at it after the joins the latter's ex-husband Michael on a double date with his new girlfriend. "Obviously, you're not my friend," Kelly tells her. "You don't know how to be a good friend."

"I didn't betray you!" Vicki shouts back.