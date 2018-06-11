John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 8:00 AM
RHOC fans, prepare for some new blood.
Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are officially set to join The Real Housewives of Orange County cast when it returns for its 13th season, E! News has exclusively learned.
The two newbies are set to join returning stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd when the show returns this summer, and one has a complicated history with Tamra that should be interesting to watch play out.
Per Bravo, here's everything you need to know about the two new ladies who will be holding oranges this year:
Gina: "This expressive outsider from Long Island is shaking up Southern California and its politically correct Orange County ways. As a mother of three kids under the age of five, Gina keeps her expectations low and her patience high. With her husband working and living in Los Angeles during the week, Gina is a single mom of sorts, which causes her to re-evaluate what she wants and needs in her marriage. Having only lived in Orange County for three years, she is still acclimating and is quickly learning that friendships in the OC aren't always what they seem."
Emily: "A true rags-to-riches story, Emily is an Ohio transplant who came from nothing and willed herself to great success to become an attorney, a part-time party-planer, a wife and a mom. However, motherhood has been a bumpy road for her after years of fertility and pregnancy issues. Resigned to the fact that she could not successfully carry her own children, Emily's sister Sarah stepped in as a surrogate for all three of Emily and her husband Shane's children - daughter Annabelle and twin boys Luke and Keller. With three children under five, and two step-daughters from Shane's previous marriage, Emily and Shane, are trying to plan out the future of their family and their careers together. Emily planned Tamra's baby shower for granddaughter Ava a few years back, but had a falling out with her shortly after befriending some of Tamra's former besties. Now focusing on mending the toxic relationships in her life, Emily hopes that she can find true friendships with the ladies."
The Bravo reality hit saw the departure of three cast members after season 12, including newcomer Peggy Sulahian, Lydia McLaughlin (making her second exit after departing prior to season 9 after just one season of duty), and, most notably, Meghan King Edmonds.
Meghan, who recently welcomed twin boys with husband Jim Edmonds, announced she was leaving RHOC after three seasons in January.
"Today is a bittersweet day for me. After three seasons of the rollercoaster that is The Real Housewives of Orange County I've decided to hang up my OC Housewife hat," she wrote on her blog, citing the show's "emotional toll" as one of her reasons.
The Real Housewives of Orange County returns this summer on Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
