Rachel Bloom Burns Neil Patrick Harris After He Shades Her Tonys Gig

Walter McBride/WireImage, Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jun. 11, 2018 5:20 AM
Everyone's a critic.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom was back in action at the 2018 Tony Awards, where she interviewed performers, presenters and winners backstage for a second consecutive year; Bloom had a new collection of ridiculous hats and did bits with Amy Schumer and other actors.
Neil Patrick Harris—who hosted the show in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2013—didn't attend the show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but he did offer up some critiques via Twitter. Suffice to say, Harris and his 7-year-old son, Gideon Burtka-Harris, weren't fans of her shtick. "Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?" Harris asked his 27.7 million followers. "Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."
The actress was quick to respond to Harris' shady comment. "I'm a big fan of yours. We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for How I Met Your Mother for 5 years," Bloom tweeted. "Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."
Harris later responded, "Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?"
That was the end of the awkward Twitter exchange...for now, at least.
Bloom wasn't Harris' only target on Twitter, as he also questioned why Once on This Island's Alex Newell was snubbed by the nominations committee, while Bruce Springsteen won a special award. "He uses teleprompters," he tweeted. "I don't get the logic..." At the end of the night, Harris congratulated the "entire" production team, tweeting, "It's a beast, and you tamed is incredibly well. So many performances, so many awards. Not an easy task. Well played."
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban co-hosted the 72nd Annual Tony Awards. The Band's Visit was the night's big winner, taking home 10 awards from 11 nominations, including Best Musical.
