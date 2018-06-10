Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
They've walked down the aisle—now they're walking down the red carpet!
Months after their secret wedding ceremony, Amy Schumer and husband, chef Chris Fischer, hit the red carpet together for the first time at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.
For their first walk down the red carpet, Amy opted for a little black dress that was anything but basic. Chris donned a black suit.
Previously, Chris attended the I Feel Pretty premiere, but didn't walk the carpet with his new wife.
At the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, Amy was nominated for her role in Meteor Shower and was also on hand to introduce My Fair Lady's performance.
Of course, during her intro the funny lady couldn't help bust out her signature wit, calling the play's lead character Henry Higgins "a mansplaining expert on dialects."
On Feb. 15, Amy announced to the world that she and her boyfriend had in an intimate wedding in Malibu two days prior. She posted photos from the event on her Instagram page, writing, "Yup."
The ceremony took place at a private home overlooking the ocean. The bride wore a white lace gown with spaghetti straps and had her hair partially braided. She carried a bouquet of white and pink roses. The groom wore a black suit. Bridesmaids wore pink sleeveless gowns and white and pink rose crowns. Jennifer Lawrence was also seen in one of the pics, wearing a different pink dress and kissing Schumer. Comedian John Early presided over the ceremony in drag. Jake Gyllenhaal was seen in another pic Schumer shared.
Other guests included Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, Judd Apatow and David Spade, People and Us magazines reported.
Schumer and Fischer went public with their relationship two days before their wedding, via a PDA photo posted on her Instagram page. They first sparked romance rumors in November, six months after her rep confirmed Schumer's split from her boyfriend of two years, Ben Hanisch.
