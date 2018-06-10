They've walked down the aisle—now they're walking down the red carpet!

Months after their secret wedding ceremony, Amy Schumer and husband, chef Chris Fischer, hit the red carpet together for the first time at the 2018 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

For their first walk down the red carpet, Amy opted for a little black dress that was anything but basic. Chris donned a black suit.

Previously, Chris attended the I Feel Pretty premiere, but didn't walk the carpet with his new wife.

At the 72nd Annual Tony Awards, Amy was nominated for her role in Meteor Shower and was also on hand to introduce My Fair Lady's performance.

Of course, during her intro the funny lady couldn't help bust out her signature wit, calling the play's lead character Henry Higgins "a mansplaining expert on dialects."