Get all the Details on Teddi Mellencamp's Accountability Program

Q: How Did the Business Form?

A: "It just started out of me not really knowing, but I you know now I've done a lot of research on businesses and things like that and that's kind of always how they start. It's just somebody passionate about what they're doing and just taking the next step. So it started with having a rotating amount of forty clients a piece and then as I started getting bigger, I started promoting women or clients that had graduated themselves and seemed like they would be a good fit that also have fully changed their lifestyles. So now we have over 500 clients, assisting coaches, we have a huge waitlist. We want to be able to keep growing, but I have to do it organically so I won't promote somebody that hasn't done the program. I don't believe in not practicing what you preach."

Q: What Does the Program Consist Of?

A: "The program consists of diet and exercise. I'd say to everybody get a doctors approval before starting the program so that everybody is on board. But, you have to be able to commit to an hour of activity a day. That doesn't mean you have to be able to run a hour a day, that means you could push your child in a stroller for an hour a day, you could go to a spin class, whatever it is. An hour of activity a day. You weigh in in the morning, and then you eat certain foods for the two week jumpstart and you send me those foods. Essentially you have to eat them by a certain time, breakfast has to be eaten by 10 am, lunch has to be eaten by 2 pm, and dinner has to be eaten by 8 pm. Then your snacks you can have throughout the day, I'm not as particular about those. It's so doable."