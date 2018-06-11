Watch a Glee Alum Crush It on America's Got Talent

You may or may not know who Noah Guthrie is right now, but after this week's America's Got Talent, you're going to want to know who he is.

In a clip exclusive to E! news, the singer and Glee alum takes the stage to perform some Rihanna and it is good. We may not yet get to see if Guthrie makes it, but we'd be shocked if he doesn't just based on the faces he gets from judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Heidi Klum, and the backstage reaction from host Tyra Banks.

"That is talent. Talent talent talent!" she says.