As she edged toward today's birthday, Kendra Wilkinson was feeling reflective.

Posting a photo of her younger self to Instagram May 30, she mused that dreams had gotten her everything she ever wanted. (Briefly a dental office administrative assistant, the high school grad parlayed a role on The Girls Next Door into a series of reality gigs, acting jobs and book deals.) "You woke up and it's ok," she continued in a not-so-veiled reference to her recent split from husband Hank Baskett, "but now it's time to dream again and work hard for your next phase in life and get all you've ever dreamed of again."

And in the meantime, she added in her note to "Lil Kdub" it was crucial to remember one bit of advice: "Don't let anyone pop your party balloons."