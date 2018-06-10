Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unite at Friend's Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson put aside the drama in favor of celebration on Saturday, attending a friend's birthday party.

The two have rarely been seen together in public since April, when photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with other women surfaced just before the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Last week, Khloe supported Tristan at a couple of his team's games at the NBA Finals.

On Saturday, Khloe threw a birthday party for their friend Savas at the Marble Room restaurant in Cleveland. She and Tristan arrived and sat together. The group, made up of about a dozen people, dined in a private room.

"Khloe and Tristan were there together, they were sitting next to each other during dinner and there was no animosity between them," a source told E! News exclusively. "Everybody looked happy, normal and like they were having a great time."

"The group didn't stay there all night—it was just for dinner, then the group left," the source said.