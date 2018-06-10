Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.

The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also had roles on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer with Heather Graham.