Jackson Odell From The Goldbergs Dead at Age 20

by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Jun. 10, 2018 10:38 AM

The Goldbergs star Jackson Odell has died at age 20.

The actor and singer-songwriter, who played Ari Caldwell on the ABC comedy series from 2013 to 2015, was found unresponsive at a residence on Friday, a Los angeles County Coroner's Office spokesperson told E! News. The cause of death has not been determined, pending an autopsy.

In addition to The Goldbergs, Odell also had roles on shows such as Private Practice, iCarly, Modern Family, Arrested Development and The Fosters, and also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer with Heather Graham.

Odell recently performed on comedian Josh Wolf's Twitch TV show Controlled Chaos.

Odell had posted several videos of him singing covers of songs by popular artists on YouTube over the years. He also penned original songs and contributed several to the soundtrack for the 2018 film Forever My Girl, including "Wings of an Angel," made famous by American Idol alum and country star Lauren Alaina.

