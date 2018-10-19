Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty in DUI Case

UPDATE: Vince Vaughn has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content or higher, and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, stemming from his June arrest. His attorney entered the plea on behalf of the 48-year-old actor in a courtroom in Torrance, California on Friday, October 19.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Vince Vaughn was arrested and charged on Sunday with misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint after midnight and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police for driving under the influence, police said in a statement to E! News. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.