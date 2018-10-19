UPDATE!

Vince Vaughn Pleads Not Guilty in DUI Case

  By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 1:24 PM

Vince Vaughn Mug Shot, Mugshot

Manhattan Beach Police Department

UPDATE: Vince Vaughn has pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content or higher, and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, stemming from his June arrest. His attorney entered the plea on behalf of the 48-year-old actor in a courtroom in Torrance, California on Friday, October 19.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

___________

Vince Vaughn was arrested and charged on Sunday with misdemeanor DUI and resisting arrest.

The 48-year-old Swingers and Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint after midnight and taken into custody by Manhattan Beach police for driving under the influence, police said in a statement to E! News. He was booked into jail around 4 a.m. and also charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

An unidentified male passenger was also arrested on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication, the official said.

Vaughn's bail was set at $5,000. Both he and his passenger were later released from custody. The actor's mug shot was later released.

If convicted as charged, the actor faces up to 360 days in county jail.

(Originally published Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 1:33 p.m. PST)

