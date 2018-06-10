Inside Kanye West's 41st Birthday Party: It's Magic!

Happy birthday Kanye West!

The rapper turned 41 on Friday and on Sunday had a belated celebration with family, including wife Kim Kardashian—who wore what appeared to be a long, blond wig—and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and friends such as Teyana Taylor, Quavo, photographer Marcus Hyde.

The group attended a candle-lit dinner party, which featured an interactive performance by Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard.

Kim posted a video of him bending a spoon for Kanye and a clip of him performing a counting trick with Kendall.