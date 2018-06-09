After more than 25 years since they appeared on the silver screen together, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meg Ryan reunited on stage at a panel during the In Goop Health event in Los Angeles on Saturday—and things got personal during the revealing Q&A.

During the one-on-one chat, the 45-year-old Goop guru and the 56-year-old actress who was once dubbed "America's Sweetheart," talked about a wide range of intimate topics including motherhood, daughters and the #MeToo Movement.

During the chat, the two, who starred in the 1993 film Flesh and Bone together, realized it had been over 20 years since they'd last seen each other.

Meg explained, "Gwyneth and I did a movie together when Jack my son was 3-months." The When Harry Met Sally star then rhetorically asked, "What was wrong with me going to work when he was 3-months-old?"

Broaching the topic of being "America's sweetheart," Gwyneth talked to Meg about being pigeon-holed by society.

"You’re either intelligent or sexual or maternal, and I really feel like we’re at a time where those borders are coming down, and it’s coming with a lot of cultural upheaval in a way. In a certain respect, everyone in the culture is very comfortable with you in one archetype, " said Gwyneth, who then asked, "What was that like for you?"