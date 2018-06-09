Teen Mom OG's Tyler Baltierra Shows Off 40 Pound Weight Loss

Tyler Baltierra is showing that hard work makes for hard abs!

The Teen Mom OG star hit up social media to highlight what a difference six months has made. 

The reality star wrote, "Hard work is paying off! It’s been 6 months since completely changing my eating habits, I dropped 40lbs & now it’s time to cut it all up with these workouts, BOOM! #CrushingThesePersonalGoals #ItFeelsGreat."

In addition to the caption, the 26-year-old, who is married to Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra, wrote, "Finally getting my abs back."

In February, Tyler revealed he'd lost 30 pounds in two months and it was due to a big change in eating habits.

 "The cool thing is, I'm actually learning how to cook pretty decent now! Almost been 8 weeks since I made the decision to eat healthier & I'm down about 30lbs & I FEEL GREAT! #Motivated," Tyler tweeted. "I'm not really 'on a diet,' I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body. To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.), filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner."

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

On Feb. 1, Tyler posted a side-by-side photo with the caption, "Today marks 8 weeks from when I made the decision to make a lifestyle change. I started caring more about what kind of food I put in my body & most of all, I wanted to challenge & prove to myself that I can do it! Today I’m 35lbs down & It has ALSO been 2 years & 26 days since I QUIT SMOKING CIGARETTES & I feel FANTASTIC! I’m crushing these personal goals & loving the rewards that come with it! #Motivated #IDontBowDown #IAmMyOnlyCompetition."

Prior to that, Tyler shared that he'd lost 26 pounds in just five weeks.

"26lbs DOWN!!!" he wrote in January. "To be honest I didn't even want to take a before picture, because I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM! #LifestyleChanges #Goals."

