Teresa Giudice Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body at Her First Bodybuilding Competition

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 6:34 PM

Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

She's a reality star, a cookbook author and...a bodybuilder?

Teresa Giudice showed off her rock-hard form when she competed in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday at Shawnee High Schoolin Medford, New Jersey. This is her first-ever bodybuilding competiton.

The mom of four flashed her toned and tanned flesh in a purple halter bikini.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has kept quiet on her social media about the competition. She's been dedicated to posting on Instagram about her fitness journey recently, but has posted nothing about the competition. 

However her trainer Tara Zito posted an Instagram photo from backstage and indicated that the reality star may have placed in the top three.

Tara wrote, "Show time Saturday! So proud of @teresagiudice for stepping on stage today for her first time ever in the bikini division! Looks like she is going to take home a top 3 placing!!"

Photos

Stars Who Feuded With Real Housewives

Teresa Giudice, NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The food writer and reality star couldn't help but smile when she gave the audience a cheeky view of her backside. 

Several RHONJ castmembers, including Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga and Dolores and Frank Catania, cheered her on.

The competition is reportedly being filmed for an upcoming episode of her Bravo show, reports Us Weekly.

Following her 11-month stint in prison back in 2015, the Jersey girl has been dedicated to her health.

Teresa went to prison after she and her husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud in 2014. On March 23, 2016, Joe began serving his 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Top Stories , Apple News , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey
