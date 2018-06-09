Getty Images
Kris Jenner says she trusts Khloe Kardashian with regard to her relationship with Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal, as her daughter continues to publicly support her man.
In April, just before Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's first child together, daughter True Thompson, photos and videos of the Cleveland Cavaliers player with other women were posted online.
Neither Khloe nor Tristan commented on the scandal. A source recently told E! News that Khloe "is still trying to regain trust with Tristan and figure out how to keep the family together." Several weeks ago, another insider said Khloe's family members are very angry with Tristan, are "having a hard time coming to terms with Khloe trying to forgive him" and "don't trust him and feel he won't change."
Kris talked about Tristan while speaking to E! News and other outlets at the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection fashion show, sponsored by Fiji Water, in Burbank, California on Friday.
When asked if she is a fan of the NBA player, if they get along and if he blends in with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris said, "Tristan's, yeah, he's great."
"I think you just have to be there for your kid and follow their lead," she added, when asked again about the Tristan situation. "I'm not in that relationship or in that situation, so I really trust Khloe. She's so smart and such a great girl and she'll figure it out."
Khloe has remained with True at her and Tristan's Cleveland home since giving birth.
"When [Khloe] comes back [to Los Angeles] I'll be thrilled!" Kris told E! News. "Of course. I miss her...I need to get my hands on that little True. But I've been there a couple times getting my fill, and we FaceTime every day so it's a lot of fun."
On Wednesday, Khloe made a rare appearance at the NBA Finals, cheering on Tristan as he and his team took on the Golden State Warriors. She was also spotted at their game on Friday.
Elec Simon, a soloist for Qstix, a rhythm pounding drumline that performs regularly at Cavaliers games, posted on Instagram a selfie with Khloe at the latter event.
"Real recognize real," he wrote. "When @khloekardashian n says hello to you everytime she sees you and stops and talks to you and treats you like a friend and tells you that your talented and good job tonight that makes you proud and humble. There are soooooooooo many 'Haters' in this building and people that your around but the bottom line is proof. Thanks Khloe for being real always...just your conversation alone means a lot. #kholekardashian #kardashian #cavs #clevelandcavaliers #reals--t #doyou #hatersgonnahate #love #godisgood #godisgreat."
"Khloe Kardashian has been a light in my season, it's a blessing to say hello to her and talk with her at the games. I'm glad to call her a friend," he told E! News exclusively. "Thank you Khloe for being nice to me."