Prince George second cousin Savannah Phillips showed him who's boss at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth IIs birthday celebration parade on Saturday.

At the 2018 Trooping the Colour event, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son, 4, and William's cousin Peter Phillips' eldest daughter, 7, appeared with their families, including the queen, on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the festivities.

As the music for the British national anthem "God Save the Queen" began to play, Savannah jokingly silenced him by placing her hand over George's mouth. A photo of the two went viral.