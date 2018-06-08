How to Make Old Clothes Look New Again, According to Princess Diana

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 4:21 PM

ESC: Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

It's time to get the most out of your wardrobe! 

When you purchase an item you really love, you want to wear it more than once. Yet, the fear of judgement can keep anyone from posting the same outfit to Instagram twice. 

Let Princess Diana soothe your style anxiety.

At one point, the royal was one of the most photographed people in the world, and that never kept from wearing the clothes she loved multiple times. She did it brilliantly. As seen in Harper's Bazaar, she never wore the exact same ensemble. Instead, she mixed and matched component pieces to make it look as though she put on a fresh and new outfit. 

Photos

How Celebrities Wear Cycling Shorts

Want to adopt the late princess' wardrobe solution? Shop her style below!

ESC: Princess Diana

REX/Shutterstock

Wimbledon Tennis Championships, 1981

For the tennis match, the royal opts for a floral print skirt suit.

ESC: Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Polo Match, 1985

The style icon ditches the jacket and wears a white blouse with a brown waist belt, instead.

ESC: Princess Diana

Floral Sets

Zara Graphic T-Shirt, $18; Jemma Sands Oahu Bracelets, $64; APL TechLoom Bliss Sneakers, $200; Pink Floral Print Wide Leg Pants, $80; Oscar de Renta Mini Impatiens Beaded Clip Earrings, Now $175; Cult Gaia Small Bamboo Ark Bag, $150

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Royal Tour of Australia, 1983

Princess Diana pairs her white and black abstract top with a black waist belt and high waist pants.

ESC: Princess Diana

REX/Shutterstock

Polo Match, 1983

Instead of wearing the look casually, she dresses it up with a long black skirt and pearls.

ESC: Princess Diana

Pretty Polka Dots

Banana Republic Machine-Washable Italian Wool Blend Pencil Skirt with Side Slit, Now $69; BCBGeneration Faux-Leather Lacing Corset Belt, $38; Sam Edelman Hazel Napa Leather Pointed-Toe Pump, $120; TopShop Puff Sleeve Polka Dot Mini Shift Dress, $95; J. Crew Parke Blazer, $178; Danse Lente Lilou Bag, $455; Senso Helene Shoes, $229

 

Article continues below

