Cardi B and Offset Are "Grandparents" After Couple's Dog Gives Birth

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset! The couple's dog just gave birth, officially making them "grandparents" to the adorable puppies.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, who's currently expecting her first child with Offset, shared a video of the adorable pups on Friday, and couldn't help but gush over the new members of their family.

"Hey everybody! So somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait," Cardi told her Instagram followers, before showing the cute puppies. She then showed her fans the parents, Boujee and Bentley, and the grandparents, her and Offset.

"So happy," Cardi captioned the video post on Friday. "Congrats to Boujee & Bentley."