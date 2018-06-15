The Truth About Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship

It can be awfully disappointing to find out that two co-stars who so convincingly played a devoted duo on TV or in a movie together don't actually get along in real life.

Or, also deflating, don't have much to do with each other off camera.

Particularly when the desired relationship is in the title of the show, like Friends!

So thank goodness Monica Gellar and Rachel Green had a real friendship while shooting the classic sitcom and, 14 years after the show ended, after much rain has poured, are still there for each other.

In the past two weeks alone Courteney Cox and Jennifer Anistonhave been all dressed up with somewhere to be together twice, first at a benefit dinner in Malibu and then at AFI's Lifetime Achievement Award gala honoring George Clooney. In February Cox hosted a ladies' day for Aniston's 49th birthday at her Malibu home, the duo went out to dinner with Ellen DeGeneres last month—and today being Cox's 54th birthday, could there be a better time to get together again?

Meanwhile, these are just the gatherings that people know about.