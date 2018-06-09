10 Ways to Live Your Best Life on National Rosé Day 2018

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 5:00 AM

Remember a few years ago when Rosé All Day first became a thing?

Well, we're happy to report that the rosé craze is alive and thriving, so much so that it has its own National holiday. Even more exciting, today's the day! Now we're confident that you'll be celebrating by stocking up on your favorites and sipping away all day, but there are a few other ways to get in the spirit. A rosé pool float? Check. A cute pink wine glass? We've got that too.

Just add rosé and Instagram stories, here you come!

Rosé Bae Swimsuit

BUY IT: California Waves Juniors' Rosé Bae Graphic One-Piece High-Leg Swimsuit, $20

Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé Book

BUY IT: Books with Style Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé, $20

To-Go Wine Glass

BUY IT: Occasionally Made Swig Wine Cup (Rose Gold), $19

Rosé Pool Float

BUY IT: Big Mouth Toys Rosé Bottle Pool Float, $24

Pink Aviators

BUY IT: Ray-Ban Aviator Flash Lenses, $178

Rose Gold Flask

BUY IT: Mealivos Rose Gold Flask, $23

Ole Rosé! Tote

BUY IT: Soeur Du Maroc Women's Ole Rosé! Tote, $155

Tinted Pink Wine Glass

BUY IT: Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glass, $16

Rosé All Day Banner

BUY IT: Rosé All Day Celebration Banner, $20

Rosé All Day Wine Glass

BUY IT: Formations "Rosé All Day" Stemless Wine Glass in Pink, $10

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

