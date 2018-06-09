10 Ways to Live Your Best Life on National Rosé Day 2018

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jun. 9, 2018 5:00 AM
Remember a few years ago when Rosé All Day first became a thing?
Well, we're happy to report that the rosé craze is alive and thriving, so much so that it has its own National holiday. Even more exciting, today's the day! Now we're confident that you'll be celebrating by stocking up on your favorites and sipping away all day, but there are a few other ways to get in the spirit. A rosé pool float? Check. A cute pink wine glass? We've got that too.
Just add rosé and Instagram stories, here you come!
BUY IT: California Waves Juniors' Rosé Bae Graphic One-Piece High-Leg Swimsuit, $20
BUY IT: Books with Style Drink Pink: A Celebration of Rosé, $20
BUY IT: Occasionally Made Swig Wine Cup (Rose Gold), $19
Article continues below
BUY IT: Big Mouth Toys Rosé Bottle Pool Float, $24
BUY IT: Ray-Ban Aviator Flash Lenses, $178
BUY IT: Mealivos Rose Gold Flask, $23
Article continues below
BUY IT: Soeur Du Maroc Women's Ole Rosé! Tote, $155
BUY IT: Anthropologie Waterfall Wine Glass, $16
BUY IT: Rosé All Day Celebration Banner, $20
Article continues below
BUY IT: Formations "Rosé All Day" Stemless Wine Glass in Pink, $10
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?