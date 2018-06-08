Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! 5 Things to Know About Boyfriend Matthew Koma

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 6:02 PM

This is what Hilary Duffand Matthew Koma's dreams are made of! They're expecting a baby girl. 

The former Disney Channel star and Younger actress shared the pregnancy news on social media Friday, expressing excitement for their soon-to-be "little princess." Hilary, who has a 6-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Matthew confirmed their relationship in early 2017, but would break up and get back together two more times before finally reopening their love story for good.  

While Duff grew up in the spotlight (At 13 she booked Lizzie McGuire), her boyfriend typically lets his talent shine behind the scenes. 

Here are 5 things to know about the singer-songwriter who stole Hilary's heart! 

1. He's Responsible for Several Massive EDM Hits

Matthew helped co-write two of Zedd's biggest tracks, "Spectrum" and "Clarity," in addition to collaborations with other world-famous DJ's like TiestoAlesso and Hardwell. Even more recently, the Long Island native helped produce Shania Twain's latest album, including lead single "Life's About to Get Good."

Carly Rae Jepsen, Matthew Koma, Billboard Music Awards

Michael Simon/StarTraks

2. Carly Rae Jepsen Is an Ex-Girlfriend

The pop singer behind breakout jam "Call Me Maybe" dated Koma for more than year in 2013. The pair met after working together on Carly's song "The Kiss," and during their romance she told E! News they would "definitely" collab in the future. "Believe it or not we're like super professional when we get into the studio together," Jepsen shared at the time. 

3. He's a Family Man... and Loves His Goddaughter

Just one look at Matthew's Instagram page and you'll see the No. 1 lady in his life behind Hilary is a little girl by the name of Zia. It appears as if he is her godfather, and the dynamic duo spend plenty of time together. Koma clearly loves children, and a source tells E! News he has a special bond with Hilary's son. "Hilary loves that he is great with Luca as well and she knows he will definitely be a great dad," the insider explains. "Luca was very excited to learn that he was going to be a big brother and already loves helping them prepare for the new baby."

4. Matthew Battled an Eating Disorder

In 2017, Hilary's beau delved into an extremely personal struggle with "Dear Ana," a song about his eating disorder. Koma also penned an emotional essay for the National Eating Disorder Association, revealing that at one point he underwent emergency to install a pacemaker because his heart rate was dangerously low. The record producer spent a year and a half working on his recovery and said he is in a "much better place both physically and mentally." 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

5. Matthew and Hilary's Future Looks Bright

So what's next for the mom and dad-to-be? 

Our source says Hilary and Matthew are "definitely on the path" to an engagement. "Hilary really cares about Matthew and could definitely see herself marrying him," the source adds. "They have discussed it. Everyone in her family loves Matthew too and think they are a really good match. He is very chill but has a great sense of humor, and is always making Hilary laugh." 

We're told a celebration with their nearest and dearest is in the works as well. 

Congratulations, you two! 

