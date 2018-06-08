Macklemore Is All Smiles in First Photo With Daughter Colette

by Nikki Levy | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 11:09 AM
Macklemore is showing off Baby No. 2!
Yesterday, the superstar's wife, Tricia Davis, posted the first photo of the proud dad and their second daughter on Instagram.
In the adorable snap, Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, softly smiles at the camera while holding his blue-eyed daughter. Davis also revealed their daughter's name, captioning the post, "Colette Koala," with a red heart.
The happy couple welcomed their second daughter back in March. Colette joins older sister, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, who recently turned 3 years old.
The notoriously private pair announced her birth, as well as their marriage, back in 2015 following a more than two-year engagement.
In May, Macklemore opened up about the difficulty of balancing family, fatherhood and his career.
"I don't know if pressure is the right word, but it's strange to spend eight days with my newborn and then to leave and go on tour," he explained. "It's tough to look at pictures, and I feel like I'm missing something... I've been away from her more than I've been there and it's hard, but FaceTime is a beautiful thing in the meantime."
The Grammy-winning rapper also revealed that Baby No. 2 came as a surprise to him and his wife.
"My baby wasn't planned so we're adjusting, and people have been doing this forever so I am looking forward to eventually slowing down and just honing in on family life and being a dad for a good while," he shared.
Despite the added chaos that two kids bring, Macklemore has no regrets, telling E! News in October, "When you bring another life into this world it does something, it changes you in this magical way that I have never experienced before."
Congratulations again to the family of four!
