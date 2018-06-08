Anthony Bourdain's Most Outrageous and Candid Quotes

Following the tragic passing of Anthony Bourdain on Friday morning, fans and colleagues of the celebrity chef are mourning his death, but also reflecting on all of the times Bourdain made them laugh.

For years, viewers watched Bourdain travel the world and explore foods in various areas of the globe on CNN's Parts Unknown. It was here, in interviews and on social media where fans got to see his candid conversations about everything from the food industry to current events and beyond.

Let's take a look back at the most memorable quotes from the beloved chef, author, host and explorer: