Julianna Margulies and George Clooney are part of one of the most beloved TV couples ever as ER's Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross. The actors, who met on ER in 1994, have remained close over the years. In fact, Margulies wrote Clooney as soon she he began dating his now-wife Amal Clooney.

"I'm just thrilled for him. I wrote him the second they got together. I said, ‘I've known you a really long time and I've never seen you this happy,'" Margulies told E! News' Will Marfuggi.

Margulies was on-hand to honor Clooney at with the AFI Life Achievement Gala. At the ceremony, she said the most important lessons she learned about Hollywood she learned from Clooney and confirmed people are still stopping her in public to ask her about her costar. And she said, "Yes, he's a good kisser."