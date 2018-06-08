RETURNS
SUMMER 2018

Watch a First Look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 15!

  By
    &

by Brett Malec & Alyssa Ray | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 1:30 PM

15 seasons later and we're still Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

In this first look at the new season of KUWTK, which returns this summer, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous fam tease how things have seriously changed for them over the years. For Kim, it's all business, business, business.

"Things have really changed," the beauty mogul confirms.

However, in typical Kardashian fashion, the family still has their fair share of drama. Oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian knows this to be true first hand.

"Have you looked on the Internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you?" a salty Kourtney asks Kendall Jenner.

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

Still, nothing can break the Kardashians' bond as they're clearly closer than they've ever been. The Kardashian ladies may be busy hitting up red carpets and jetting off on private jets, but family comes first for these E! vets.

"There's, like, nothing better when it's all of us together," Kim relays in a voice over.

"Sooner or later, you guys are gonna realize how much you all mean to one another," momager Kris Jenner wisely notes.

See what's to come this summer on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the teaser above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this summer, only on E!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and celebrity gossip.        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
