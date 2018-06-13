Today is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's birthday!

Can you believe that the girls you grew up watching throw the best parties and jet set all over the world in their movies—we're looking at you Passport to Paris—are 32 years old today?!

We are well aware that if the women who played Michelle on Full House are past the 30-year-old mark that makes us older than we'd like to admit as well, but we're still going to celebrate our favorite twins birthdays. In fact when this holiday (it's a holiday in our world) rolls around every year it gives us an excuse to relive some of the best movies these two have ever made.

While we could go on for hours about their travel films like When in Rome and Holiday in the Sun, this time around we're celebrating Mary-Kate and Ashley's birthdays with a blast to an even further past...their detective days.