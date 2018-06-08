Asia Argento has spoken following the death of her longtime boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain.

The acclaimed chef and television personality was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown, when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his close friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert on Friday morning. CNN first reported the news, confirming that Bourdain had committed suicide. He was 61 years old.

Argento reacted to the news via Twitter, writing, "Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Early Friday, Argento shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a shirt that read "F--k everyone." "You know who you are," she captioned the post. She later deleted the image without explanation.