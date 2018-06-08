Vladimir Weinstein/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
The world is just learning the shocking news of Anthony Bourdain's passing.
CNN confirmed the Parts Unknown host and celebrity chef's death on Friday, stating that his cause of death was suicide.
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."
After learning the tragic news, many members of the food industry as well as the Hollywood community took to social media to react.
"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain," Gordon Ramsay tweeted Friday. "He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123."
"Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet," Chrissy Teigen wrote to her Twitter followers. "Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now."
The Travel Channel also released a statement about the passing of Bourdain.
"We are stunned and deeply saddened to hear that the world is now without its global ambassador, Anthony Bourdain," the statement reads. "He was an incredible talent who showed us beautiful, gritty, complicated and delicious places in every corner of the world. His wit and perspective will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
Questlove also paid tribute to Bourdain on Instagram.
"Just saw the news this morning about Anthony Bourdain's passing," he began. "I have so many thoughts about him—memories, emotions, and unanswered questions—that right now it's sort of a jumble. I feel so thankful for him to introducing me to a world I never knew, the world of food and especially food around the world. It was through Anthony that I learned about who the sushi master Jiro Ono was and that recommendation (seeing the Jiro doc & making a pilgrimage to Tokyo by any means necessary) singlehandedly changed the course of my professional and creative life."
He continued, "Anthony also believed, and talked often, about how all forms of creativity were connected: how chefs and drummers and comedians and actors and directors and painters all drew on the same well of thoughts and emotions. That feeling stuck with me. Watching him take trips to faraway lands to get a taste of heaven (and, just as often, to show how life on earth can be hell for people under the thumb of cruel governments or oppressive poverty) was the equivalent of my many trips to obscure record shops continents away."
"Lastly I'll miss our endless banter about the merits (or lack therof) of Yacht Rock," Questlove wrote. "Anthony came on Fallon often, and every time, he liked to warn me that his walk-on music better have 'some umph to it.' He wanted power and attitude. I'd agree with him, and then I'd play another Billy Joel song, which infuriated him. A few years back, to thank him for writing the foreword to my book, I started the ultimate troll project, though I never got to give it to him. We had an 'argument' over Herb Alpert's 'Route 101': I made the case that the song's good-feeling/good-time vibe couldn't be denied, and he made the case that he denied it, and the more heated the argument got the more we laughed. I told him imma make him the mother of smooth-pop playlists and then he would see the light. I'm finishing that playlist, and when I do, I'll name it after him, just so I can imagine that laugh of his."
"This is utterly heartbreaking," Mandy Moore tweeted. "Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK."
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).