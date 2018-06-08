BREAKING!

Anthony Bourdain Dies of Suicide at Age 61

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 4:30 AM

Anthony Bourdain

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has died at age 61.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," a spokesperson for the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

In 2013, Bourdain began hosting the food and travel show Parts Unknown on CNN; he was working on a new episode in Strasbourg, France, when he took his own life. Bourdain's close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Season eleven of Parts Unknown premiered on the network last month. The hit series has received five Emmy Awards (from 11 nominations), and in 2013, Peabody Award judges honored Bourdain and Parts Unknown for "expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure." They praised him for being "irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending..."

Born on June 25, 1956, in New York City, Bourdain spent his formative years in Leonia, N.J. The son of a Columbia Records music executive and a New York Times staff editor, his love affair with food began during a family vacation to France, when he tried his first oyster on a local fisherman's boat. Years later, Bourdain dropped out of Vassar College and enrolled in the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1978. In the following decades, he ran a number of popular kitchens in New York City, including One Fifth Avenue, Sullivan's and the Supper Club.

Bourdain gained notoriety in 1999 after he published a New Yorker article, "Don't Eat Before Reading This." It became a best-selling book in 2000, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, leading to shows on Food Network, Travel Channel, and, eventually, CNN.

The celebrated author and chef was married twice in his lifetime, first to Nancy Putkoski (1985–2005), then to Ottavia Busia (2007–2016); he and Busa welcomed a daughter in 2007. Bourdain is also survived by his girlfriend, Asia Argento, whom he met in Rome two years ago.

Bourdain's tragic death happened after fashion designer Kate Spade hanged herself in an apparent suicide Tuesday. "Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years," her husband said in a statement in the wake of her death. "She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives..."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

