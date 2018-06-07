Hear the Joke Kim Kardashian Made About Khloe During White House Visit With Donald Trump

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is shedding new light into her meeting with President Donald Trump.

While speaking with Van Jones in an interview that aired Thursday evening on CNN Tonight With Don Lemon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what happened in those first moments behind closed doors.

"I have met him before, before he was the president a few times so it was a hug and [I] sat down and he was like, 'Okay. So what's going on? Why are we here?' We started the meeting," Kim shared. "I did take a second to say like wait a minute, we're in the oval office."

What the businesswoman also took time to do was deliver a joke that was totally about one of her family members.

"He said, 'Why are you here?' I said, 'Really I'm here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.' It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business," Kim shared.

Photos

Do-Gooder Gallery

As fans may recall, Khloe appeared on a version of The Celebrity Apprentice back in 2009. She competed alongside Joan Rivers, Dennis Rodman, Scott Hamilton and other stars. She was fired after the sixth task but still managed to raise $40,000 for The Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Awareness.

Reality TV aside, Kim had a mission to persuade the president to grant clemency to Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who had been given a life sentence without parole. Ultimately, her wish was granted and Alice was released from prison earlier this week.

"He felt it, he was compassionate. He was sympathetic to her. He said, 'This is a really long time that she's been in here. This just isn't fair.' He knew that this was the right thing to do," Kim recalled. "And he said that from the start….He knew it was the right thing to do and he said that and he was really honest with it and he wanted to make it happen."

Since Alice was granted clemency, Kim has expressed her gratitude to the White House for hearing her case. Her sisters have also voiced how proud they are of their family member.

"Kimberly you are such a beautiful person inside and out!! I am constantly amazed by your determination!" Khloe wrote on Twitter. "No matter what, you never let anyone else dictate your life! What's right is right! You did what was right! God bless you @KimKardashian."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Trump , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Politics , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 NBA Finals, Cleveland Cavaliers

Khloe Kardashian Resurfaces to Cheer On Tristan Thompson During NBA Finals

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Saint West, North West, Chicago West

Kim Kardashian Teases Details About Hubby Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans!

Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid, Instagram

Why Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid's Hookup Isn't That Surprising

True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Baby Photos

Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Addresses Her Critics While Accepting 2018 CFDA Influencer Award

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite for ''Happy'' Lunch Date After Reported Breakup

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.