20 Ways to Spoil Your Bestie on National Best Friend Day 2018

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 8, 2018 5:00 AM

Shopping: Camila Coelho, Aimee Song

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fridays are always a favorite day, but this one is especially spectacular.

Why, you ask? Today just so happens to be National Best Friend Day and what kind of BFF would you be if you didn't celebrate?

You and your bestie probably already have plans to jet out of work ASAP and meet up at the closest happy hour (a plan we're totally onboard with, btw). But, will you come bearing gifts? Remember back in the day when you we're all about BFF necklaces? 

Yeah, those still exist, along with tons of other cute matchy-matchy gifts for you to share with the light of your life. 

Shopping Best Friends Day

Matching 14K Dog-Tag Pendant Necklaces

BUY IT: Mini Mini Jewels 14k Gold Birthstone Accented Letter D Dog-Tag Pendant, $124.99-$239.99

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Best Friends Forever Sweaters

BUY IT: BFF She Thinks I'm Crazy & I Know She is Crazy Hoodies, $45

Shopping: Best Friends Day

BFF Elephant Tassel Necklaces

BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Elephant Tassel Necklaces, $13 

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Partners In Crime Necklaces

BUY IT: Claire's Partners In Crime BFF Necklace Set, $10

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Mother and Daughters Necklaces

BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Mother and Daughters Split Heart Pendant Necklaces, $17

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Gold Heart Rings

BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Split Heart Gold Rings, $7

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Matching Avocado Keychains

BUY IT: Claire's Avocado BFF Keychains, $8

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Denim Bestie Jacket

BUY IT: Rails Knox Best Friend Patch Jacket, $285

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Ice Cream Keychains

BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Forever Ice Cream Keychains, $8

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Unicorn Stretch Bracelets

BUY IT: Claire's Best Friends Pastel Unicorn Stretch Bracelets, $10

Shopping: Best Friends Day

3-Pack BFF Necklace Set

BUY IT: Capelli New York 3-Pack BFF Necklace Set, $7

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Burger and Fries Bestie Hoodies

BUY IT: Burger and French Fries Best Friend Forever Sweaters, $45

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Long Distance Friendship Lamp

BUY IT: Long Distance Friendship Lamp, $150

Shopping: Best Friends Day

BBF Bag Charms

BUY IT: Pop & Suki BFF Heart Bag Charms, $40

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Gold Friendship Bracelets

BUY IT: Madewell Set of 2 Friendship Bracelets, $32 

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Heart Bead Necklaces

BUY IT: Dogeared Best Friend Contract Set of 2 Heart Bead Necklaces, $70

Shopping: Best Friends Day

Rope Friendship Bracelets

BUY IT: Madewell 2-Pack Friendship Bracelet, $16

Shopping: Best Friends Day

BFF Leather Jacket

BUY IT: Veda Jayne Best Friends Jacket, $1,320

Shopping: Best Friends Day

You and your bestie are too cute. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

