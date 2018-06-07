Talk about unique pregnancy style!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Thursday to not only show off her growing baby bump, but also debut a colorful hairstyle.

The "I Like It" rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos' Offset, captioned the shot "Big Momma."

In the picture, Cardi B accessorizes a simple, form-fitting white dress with ornate jewelry, long pink nails and of course, rainbow hair.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy in a big way while performing at Saturday Night Live, the expectant mama has proven that even pregnancy can't stop her creative fashion choices. Take a look at the gallery below to see how Cardi breaks the conventions of pregnancy style and continues to be a style icon.