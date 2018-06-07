Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump and New Rainbow Hair on Instagram

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Cullen | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Talk about unique pregnancy style!

Cardi B took to Instagram on Thursday to not only show off her growing baby bump, but also debut a colorful hairstyle.

The "I Like It" rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos' Offset, captioned the shot "Big Momma."

In the picture, Cardi B accessorizes a simple, form-fitting white dress with ornate jewelry, long pink nails and of course, rainbow hair.

Ever since announcing her pregnancy in a big way while performing at Saturday Night Live, the expectant mama has proven that even pregnancy can't stop her creative fashion choices. Take a look at the gallery below to see how Cardi breaks the conventions of pregnancy style and continues to be a style icon.

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cardi B , Music , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 CMT Music Awards

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Cardi B, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Meghan Trainor

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Demi Lovato, Sorry Not Sorry

Demi Lovato Through the Years

Walker Hayes and Wife Laney Mourn Loss of 7th Child

Beyonce & Jay-Z: Twin-Gate Scandal

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.