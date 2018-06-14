Can Nikki Bella and John Cena overcome their differences to save their relationship?

The former flames find themselves candidly talking through their problems in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. And while the duo aren't officially back together yet, they are clearly still very much in love.

"I see the point of kids after you've been with someone for so long," Nikki explains to John while on a romantic dinner date.

Upon hearing this, John believes Nikki will simply get "bored" of him if kids aren't in their future, triggering additional concerns about their relationship.

"Say I was like, ‘Okay we're going to have kids,' and we do and you find out that wasn't the real problem. And then years from now you look at me and resent," the Ferdinand star adds.