Beyoncé just took the number one spot in the list of Best Concert Style.

While the On the Run Tour II fashion includes the Lemonade singer's go-tos—nude fishnet tights, thigh-high boots, glittering bodysuits—the singer is taking her style up a level with the help of the biggest names in fashion. Her longtime stylist Marni remains the brainchild of her jaw-dropping looks, yet this time, the stylist has enlisted a number of fashion heavy-hitters to help her create the most fashion-forward concert of our time.

Case in point: Givenchy's Claire Waight Keller, the designer behind Meghan Markle's wedding gown and Rihanna's Ocean's 8 premiere dress, made Queen Bey a stunning black dress with a large bow and removable skirt. For her street-savvy Gucci look, Marni grabbed a jacket from the brand's collaboration with Dapper Dan, one of the most sought-out tailors in NYC, pairing with the brand's thigh-high boots. And, of course, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing continued to support the superstar, designing a iridescent bodysuit for her set.